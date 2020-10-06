Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $3.14 Million Stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 1,178.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,948 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,572 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 68.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 2,672 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 26.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 8,236 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 938.9% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 63,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after acquiring an additional 57,124 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 81,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,437,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. Finally, Towercrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 465,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,262,000 after acquiring an additional 23,856 shares during the period.

SCHZ stock remained flat at $$55.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 9,076 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 904,558. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.10 and a one year high of $56.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.81.

