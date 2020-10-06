Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $3.82 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 61.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,806 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF makes up about 0.9% of Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $3,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 320.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 719.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period.

BATS MTUM traded up $3.26 on Tuesday, hitting $149.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 572,056 shares. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $81.37 and a 1-year high of $113.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $146.15 and its 200 day moving average is $129.99.

