Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $4.47 Million Position in Inspire Small/Mid Cap Impact ETF (NYSEARCA:ISMD)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lowered its stake in shares of Inspire Small/Mid Cap Impact ETF (NYSEARCA:ISMD) by 15.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,889 shares during the period. Inspire Small/Mid Cap Impact ETF comprises about 1.1% of Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned 7.29% of Inspire Small/Mid Cap Impact ETF worth $4,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Shares of ISMD stock traded up $0.44 on Tuesday, hitting $23.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,120. Inspire Small/Mid Cap Impact ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.08 and a fifty-two week high of $28.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.02.

Further Reading: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Small/Mid Cap Impact ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Small/Mid Cap Impact ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.