Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $6.97 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,444 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,873 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 1.7% of Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $6,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VBK. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 3,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 135.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBK traded up $2.76 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $225.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,328. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $213.65 and its 200 day moving average is $192.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $123.28 and a 52 week high of $223.46.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Article: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.