Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Invests $1.50 Million in FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSKR)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSKR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 101,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,499,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned about 0.06% of FS KKR Capital Corp. II as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the second quarter valued at $77,422,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the second quarter valued at $25,670,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the second quarter valued at $12,574,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the second quarter valued at $8,203,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the second quarter valued at $6,528,000.

FSKR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Compass Point initiated coverage on FS KKR Capital Corp. II in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist initiated coverage on FS KKR Capital Corp. II in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. National Securities initiated coverage on FS KKR Capital Corp. II in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BidaskClub raised FS KKR Capital Corp. II from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “sell” rating on shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FS KKR Capital Corp. II has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.88.

Shares of FSKR traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.66. 16,978 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 876,273. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.69. FS KKR Capital Corp. II has a 1-year low of $11.64 and a 1-year high of $16.00.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $168.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.61 million.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 15th. FS KKR Capital Corp. II’s payout ratio is currently 108.91%.

