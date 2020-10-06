Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Purchases 505 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,374 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 124.6% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 92.8% in the second quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $69,000.

VCIT traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $95.74. The company had a trading volume of 53,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,672,384. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.37. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $78.82 and a 12-month high of $97.19.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

