Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Purchases New Stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 58,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,765,000. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF accounts for 1.2% of Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.60% of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 22.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,367,000 after purchasing an additional 10,166 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $2,948,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 180.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 708,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,436,000 after purchasing an additional 456,085 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 19.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 51,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,794,000 after purchasing an additional 8,423 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWL stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.19. The company had a trading volume of 6 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,029. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.92. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a 52 week low of $52.77 and a 52 week high of $87.07.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

