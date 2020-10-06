Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Raises Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 42.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,045 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,862 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTEB. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,039,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,710,000 after acquiring an additional 96,315 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,249,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,994,000 after acquiring an additional 543,259 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,133,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,484,000 after acquiring an additional 466,112 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 1,615,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,466,000 after acquiring an additional 300,625 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,601,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,727,000 after acquiring an additional 27,575 shares during the period.

Shares of VTEB traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $54.22. The stock had a trading volume of 7,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,368,922. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.51 and a 200 day moving average of $53.68. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $44.00 and a twelve month high of $55.41.

Featured Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.