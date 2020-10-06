Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Raises Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VGT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $69,119,000. Cabana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $109,940,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $94,110,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $70,833,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 991,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $276,383,000 after purchasing an additional 241,250 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $315.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,005,191. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $179.45 and a twelve month high of $340.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $310.32 and a 200-day moving average of $269.47.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

