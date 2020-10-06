Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 126.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,216 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,002 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Extended Market ETF makes up about 1.0% of Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $4,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VXF. Pacitti Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000.

Shares of VXF stock traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $136.43. 25,271 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 459,097. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12 month low of $74.19 and a 12 month high of $136.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $130.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.17.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

