Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Reduces Stake in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGLV)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lowered its holdings in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGLV) by 89.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240,101 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned about 0.56% of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF worth $3,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $841,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 10,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 2,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 45,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,682,000 after buying an additional 2,351 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:LGLV traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.57. 24,780 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,274. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.05. SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF has a 1 year low of $75.42 and a 1 year high of $121.63.

