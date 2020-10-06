Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Sells 12,080 Shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV decreased its stake in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,080 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned approximately 1.92% of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF worth $2,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 8.8% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 9.9% in the second quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. now owns 75,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 6,782 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 10.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 50,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,967 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,122,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at $42,000.

Get Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF alerts:

Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,992. Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $15.70 and a 12 month high of $27.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.72.

Recommended Story: retirement calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.