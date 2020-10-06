Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Sells 1,223 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV decreased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 17.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,223 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smart Money Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Austin Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter.

VOO stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $312.58. 69,530 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,245,096. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $200.55 and a 12 month high of $329.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $310.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $282.77.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

