Credit Suisse Group Increases Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target to $50.00

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its price objective boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MRVL. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Marvell Technology Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $41.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.26. Marvell Technology Group has a fifty-two week low of $16.45 and a fifty-two week high of $41.83. The firm has a market cap of $27.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.94.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 50.67% and a return on equity of 3.10%. The firm had revenue of $727.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Marvell Technology Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Marvell Technology Group will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. Marvell Technology Group’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total value of $275,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total transaction of $195,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,500 shares of company stock worth $874,300. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 3,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 58,286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

