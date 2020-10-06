Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Upgraded by Barclays to “Equal Weight”

Barclays upgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a neutral rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. UBS Group cut Credit Suisse Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Credit Suisse Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Credit Suisse Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.75.

Credit Suisse Group stock opened at $10.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $25.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.40. Credit Suisse Group has a 52-week low of $6.47 and a 52-week high of $14.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.65 and its 200 day moving average is $9.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter. Credit Suisse Group had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 9.14%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Credit Suisse Group will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CS. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 15.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 83.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 86,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 39,262 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the first quarter worth $40,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 5.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,012,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,189,000 after purchasing an additional 50,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 19.8% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 64,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

Credit Suisse Group Company Profile

Credit Suisse Group AG, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services worldwide. It operates through Swiss Universal Bank, International Wealth Management, Asia Pacific, Global Markets, and Investment Banking & Capital Markets segments. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

