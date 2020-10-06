Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Upgraded to Equal Weight by Barclays

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) was upgraded by Barclays from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on CS. CIBC raised Credit Suisse Group to an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. TheStreet raised Credit Suisse Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Friday, September 4th. UBS Group cut Credit Suisse Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.75.

Shares of CS opened at $10.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.65 and a 200-day moving average of $9.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. Credit Suisse Group has a 52 week low of $6.47 and a 52 week high of $14.12.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. Credit Suisse Group had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 12.23%. The company had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Credit Suisse Group will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,080,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,831,000 after acquiring an additional 216,846 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 32,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 4,810 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Credit Suisse Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,768,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,722,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,762,000 after acquiring an additional 260,740 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 29,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 8,177 shares during the last quarter. 2.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group AG, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services worldwide. It operates through Swiss Universal Bank, International Wealth Management, Asia Pacific, Global Markets, and Investment Banking & Capital Markets segments. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

