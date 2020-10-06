Critical Review: China Medicine (OTCMKTS:CHME) & MultiCell Technologies (OTCMKTS:MEDS)

China Medicine (OTCMKTS:CHME) and MultiCell Technologies (NASDAQ:MEDS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for China Medicine and MultiCell Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Medicine 0 0 0 0 N/A MultiCell Technologies 0 1 1 0 2.50

MultiCell Technologies has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 86.92%. Given MultiCell Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe MultiCell Technologies is more favorable than China Medicine.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.7% of MultiCell Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 29.7% of China Medicine shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 71.3% of MultiCell Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

China Medicine has a beta of 2.87, suggesting that its share price is 187% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MultiCell Technologies has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares China Medicine and MultiCell Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Medicine N/A N/A N/A MultiCell Technologies -6.48% -11.93% -9.58%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares China Medicine and MultiCell Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Medicine N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A MultiCell Technologies $7.44 million 6.96 -$280,000.00 $0.03 214.00

China Medicine has higher earnings, but lower revenue than MultiCell Technologies.

Summary

MultiCell Technologies beats China Medicine on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About China Medicine

China Medicine Corporation produces and distributes prescription and over the counter drugs, traditional Chinese medicine products, herbs and dietary-supplements, medical devices, and medical formulations in China. The company offers various products for applications, including oncology, high blood pressure, and removal of toxins from food and animal feeds. It provides products that treat stagnation of the heart blood, obstruction of qi in the chest, cardiodynia, headache, and dysmenorrhea; upper respiratory tract infection, acute faucitis, acute tonsillitis, acute gastroenteritis, etc.; acute and chronic hepatitis, deferment hepatitis, cholecystitis, etc.; irregular menstruation, dysmenorrhea, and amenorrhea; anemia and deficiency of vital energy; palpitation, dizziness, and fatigue; and cerebral arteriosclerosis and ischemic stroke. The company distributes its products through a sales network in China. The company was formerly known as Lounsberry Holdings III, Inc. and changed its name to China Medicine Corporation in May 2006. China Medicine Corporation was founded in 2005 and is based in Guangzhou, China.

About MultiCell Technologies

Trxade Group, Inc. owns and operates a business-to-business Web-based marketplace focused on the pharmaceutical industry in the United States. It operates through Trxade, Inc.; Community Specialty Pharmacy, LLC; and Other segments. The company operates a Web based market platform that enables commerce among healthcare buyers and sellers of pharmaceuticals, accessories, and services. Its principal products and services include Trxade.com, a Web-based pharmaceutical marketplace; InventoryRx.com, a Web-based pharmaceutical exchange platform; Pharmabayonline that provides proprietary pharmaceutical data analytics and governmental reimbursement benchmarks analysis to the United States-based independent pharmacies and pharmaceutical databases; and RxGuru, a desktop application, which provides product information. The company also operates a retail specialty pharmacy. In addition, it operates Delivmeds.com, a consumer-based app to provide delivery of pharmaceutical products; and Trxademso.com to assist independent retail pharmacies on pricing, distribution, and logistics. Trxade Group, Inc. is based in Land O'Lakes, Florida.

