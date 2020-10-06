Cubic (NYSE:CUB) Price Target Increased to $65.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) had its price objective boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $52.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

CUB has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Cubic from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cubic from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Cubic from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Cubic from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Cubic from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Cubic has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $58.50.

Shares of CUB opened at $58.12 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.49. Cubic has a one year low of $30.86 and a one year high of $75.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 0.99.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $350.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $379.81 million. Cubic had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a positive return on equity of 5.96%. On average, analysts predict that Cubic will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st were issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. This represents a yield of 0.6%. Cubic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.63%.

In other news, CEO Bradley H. Feldmann sold 17,205 shares of Cubic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.54, for a total transaction of $989,975.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 17,569 shares of company stock worth $1,010,920 over the last ninety days. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CUB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cubic by 73.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,841 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 13,068 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Cubic by 4,514.8% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 2,438 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Cubic by 0.4% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 759,892 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,391,000 after buying an additional 2,681 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Cubic by 34.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,633 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 7,776 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cubic by 14.6% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 76,815 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,173,000 after acquiring an additional 9,760 shares during the period.

About Cubic

Cubic Corporation designs, integrates, and operates systems, products, and services for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS), and Cubic Global Defense Systems (CGD).

