Curecoin Trading Down 4.8% Over Last Week (CURE)

Curecoin (CURRENCY:CURE) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 6th. One Curecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0598 or 0.00000560 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and Livecoin. Curecoin has a total market capitalization of $1.48 million and approximately $643.00 worth of Curecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Curecoin has traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.90 or 0.00429769 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00011215 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000038 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003575 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000425 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002742 BTC.

Curecoin Coin Profile

CURE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 11th, 2014. Curecoin’s total supply is 24,694,600 coins. Curecoin’s official Twitter account is @CureCoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Curecoin is /r/curecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Curecoin’s official website is curecoin.net.

Buying and Selling Curecoin

Curecoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Curecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Curecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

