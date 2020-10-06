Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Price Target Raised to $48.00 at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) had its target price boosted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $41.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub downgraded Cytokinetics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Cytokinetics from $38.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. JMP Securities increased their price target on Cytokinetics from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Cytokinetics in a research note on Friday, July 10th. They issued a strong-buy rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Cytokinetics from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.11.

Cytokinetics stock opened at $28.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -12.12 and a beta of 1.48. Cytokinetics has a 12 month low of $7.72 and a 12 month high of $30.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.31.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $3.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cytokinetics will post -2.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Cytokinetics news, Director Santo J. Costa sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Ching Jaw sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $825,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 157,191 shares of company stock valued at $4,116,374 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the second quarter valued at $46,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,690 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the 1st quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 468.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 5,730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

