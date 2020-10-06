Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) PT Raised to $48.00 at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $41.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 67.77% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CYTK. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Cytokinetics from $38.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cytokinetics from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Cytokinetics from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Cytokinetics from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cytokinetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Cytokinetics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.11.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

CYTK stock opened at $28.61 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.31. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.12 and a beta of 1.48. Cytokinetics has a twelve month low of $7.72 and a twelve month high of $30.14.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $3.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cytokinetics will post -2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cytokinetics news, CFO Ching Jaw sold 25,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $625,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total value of $136,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,191 shares of company stock valued at $4,116,374 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Cytokinetics by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,508,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,703,000 after acquiring an additional 576,349 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 5.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,685,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,663,000 after purchasing an additional 145,796 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 129.0% during the second quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,520,635 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,841,000 after purchasing an additional 856,538 shares in the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP raised its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 314.2% during the second quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 800,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,856,000 after purchasing an additional 606,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Cytokinetics by 7.9% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 727,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,140,000 after acquiring an additional 53,400 shares in the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

See Also: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.