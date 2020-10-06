DA Davidson Comments on Axos Financial Inc’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:AX)

Axos Financial Inc (NYSE:AX) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Axos Financial in a report released on Monday, October 5th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.81 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.88.

Get Axos Financial alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on Axos Financial from $26.00 to $28.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Axos Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Axos Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Axos Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Shares of NYSE AX opened at $25.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Axos Financial has a 52-week low of $13.69 and a 52-week high of $30.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.29.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $146.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.72 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 25.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Axos Financial by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 37,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Axos Financial by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Axos Financial by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 88,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Axos Financial by 420.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Axos Financial by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 40,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for BofI Federal Bank that provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, and time deposit accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured and commercial lending products; specialty finance factoring products; prime loans to customers secured by new and used automobiles; and term unsecured personal loans to individual borrowers, as well as overdraft lines of credit.

See Also: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Axos Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axos Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.