Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Sets New 1-Year High at $219.39

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $219.39 and last traded at $217.84, with a volume of 8637 shares. The stock had previously closed at $218.35.

DHR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Danaher from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Danaher from $163.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Danaher from $181.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Danaher from $183.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Danaher currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $154.90 billion, a PE ratio of 46.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $206.13 and a 200 day moving average of $178.05.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.35. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 17.73%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 25th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.29%.

In other news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 77,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.50, for a total transaction of $16,010,299.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,777,447.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Linda P. Hefner sold 2,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total value of $542,538.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,451,553. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 530,474 shares of company stock worth $104,501,669. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in Danaher by 81.4% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 156 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 1,055.6% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 312 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 78.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Danaher Company Profile (NYSE:DHR)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

