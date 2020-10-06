Dash (DASH) Hits Market Capitalization of $644.42 Million

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 6th. During the last week, Dash has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar. One Dash coin can currently be purchased for about $66.13 or 0.00617737 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Crex24, Stocks.Exchange and Bitbns. Dash has a total market cap of $644.42 million and approximately $561.98 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Dash alerts:

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00007293 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00005638 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00029931 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $310.22 or 0.02897925 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000095 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000711 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000086 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dash Coin Profile

Dash (CRYPTO:DASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 18th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 9,745,185 coins. Dash’s official message board is www.dash.org/forum. Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dash’s official website is www.dash.org. The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Difficulty retargets each blockBlock reward decreases each block according to the formula: BaseReward = (MSupply – A)/218, where MSupply = (264 – 1) atomic units and 'A' is amount of already generated coinsPOW mechanism is a voting system for users”

Dash Coin Trading

Dash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, LocalTrade, TradeOgre, Coinroom, Ovis, Upbit, Coinhub, LBank, Negocie Coins, Sistemkoin, Indodax, BTC Trade UA, Bithumb, Coinsuper, Exrates, BitFlip, xBTCe, Koineks, OKEx, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Cryptopia, Graviex, C-CEX, WEX, LiteBit.eu, CryptoBridge, Braziliex, Kraken, Mercatox, COSS, Coinsquare, ZB.COM, CoinExchange, ACX, Bisq, Coinbe, Trade Satoshi, Altcoin Trader, Binance, Tux Exchange, Poloniex, Crex24, Bittylicious, Bibox, Bitfinex, BitBay, Liqui, C2CX, Stocks.Exchange, WazirX, Huobi, Gate.io, Cryptomate, B2BX, Bittrex, Livecoin, Kuna, Iquant, Coinrail, HBUS, Exmo, Tidex, Bit-Z, YoBit, Coindeal, Bitbns, Liquid, Bitinka, SouthXchange, BX Thailand, BiteBTC, Kucoin, CEX.IO, ABCC, CoinEx, Bitsane, Instant Bitex, OpenLedger DEX, C-Patex, Bleutrade and Trade By Trade. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.