Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Hits New 52-Week High at $109.55

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $109.55 and last traded at $106.09, with a volume of 95275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $106.89.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Datadog from $52.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. FBN Securities assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday, July 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Datadog from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.13.

The stock has a market capitalization of $32.42 billion and a PE ratio of -5,330.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 6.74 and a quick ratio of 6.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.54.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. Datadog had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 0.75%. The firm had revenue of $140.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.2% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, insider Amit Agarwal sold 3,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.32, for a total value of $320,441.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,771 shares in the company, valued at $12,581,247.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ventures Vi (Jersey) Lp Index sold 50,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total transaction of $4,196,651.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,700,013 shares of company stock worth $147,849,309. Insiders own 26.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Datadog by 362.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,236,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,995,000 after acquiring an additional 8,806,553 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Datadog in the first quarter worth $62,963,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Datadog by 44.3% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,407,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,406,000 after acquiring an additional 432,022 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Datadog by 5.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,039,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,381,000 after acquiring an additional 57,037 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Datadog in the first quarter worth $34,854,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.13% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Company Profile (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. Its SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

