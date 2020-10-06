Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) Given a €7.50 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €7.50 ($8.82) target price on Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on DBK. Goldman Sachs Group set a €6.80 ($8.00) target price on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Nord/LB set a €7.70 ($9.06) price target on Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.00 ($8.24) price objective on Deutsche Bank and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a €5.50 ($6.47) price target on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a €8.00 ($9.41) price objective on Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Bank presently has an average rating of Sell and an average target price of €6.44 ($7.58).

Get Deutsche Bank alerts:

DBK stock opened at €7.36 ($8.66) on Monday. Deutsche Bank has a one year low of €12.36 ($14.54) and a one year high of €18.49 ($21.75). The firm’s fifty day moving average is €7.71 and its 200 day moving average is €7.34.

About Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Asset Management.

Recommended Story: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.