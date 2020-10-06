Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) (DOL) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 8th

Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) (TSE:DOL) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 8th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.044 per share on Friday, November 6th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th.

Shares of TSE:DOL opened at C$51.96 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$50.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$46.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,861.13, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.54. Dollarama Inc. has a 1-year low of C$34.70 and a 1-year high of C$53.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DOL. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) from C$46.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) from C$45.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Thursday, June 11th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$44.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$52.89.

In other Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) news, Director John Assaly sold 9,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$48.87, for a total transaction of C$457,129.98. Also, Senior Officer Johanne Choinière sold 82,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$46.88, for a total transaction of C$3,843,897.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 66,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,093,868.80. In the last three months, insiders have sold 95,354 shares of company stock worth $4,493,990.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of February 2, 2020, it operated 1,291 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

