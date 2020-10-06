Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) Position Lessened by Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 236 shares during the period. Dominion Energy comprises approximately 1.1% of Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 2.3% during the second quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 0.6% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 22,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 35.1% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.2% during the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 6,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.4% during the second quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 4,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

In related news, CEO Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.63, for a total value of $4,031,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,101,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,777,177.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on D. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.94.

D stock traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.37. The company had a trading volume of 47,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,076,727. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Dominion Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $57.79 and a 1 year high of $90.89. The company has a market capitalization of $67.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.23, a P/E/G ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.81.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Dominion Energy Inc will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.68%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.