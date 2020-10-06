Domino’s Pizza (DPZ) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.72 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The restaurant operator reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $920.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $913.62 million. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 12.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Domino’s Pizza to post $13 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of DPZ opened at $424.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $407.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $379.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.33. Domino’s Pizza has a 12-month low of $227.50 and a 12-month high of $435.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.60%.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total value of $2,025,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 28,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,684,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John Kevin Vasconi sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.80, for a total transaction of $467,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,471.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,818 shares of company stock valued at $10,125,287. 1.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DPZ. Cowen raised shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $445.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Argus upped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Longbow Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $441.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $345.00 to $390.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $414.69.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

