Donaldson Company, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.44 Per Share (NYSE:DCI)

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Donaldson in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Donaldson’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.35 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.60 EPS.

DCI has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded Donaldson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Donaldson in a research note on Friday, June 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Donaldson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Donaldson currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.80.

Shares of Donaldson stock opened at $50.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Donaldson has a 12 month low of $31.08 and a 12 month high of $58.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.73.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $617.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.66 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 27.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the second quarter valued at $1,634,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the second quarter valued at $700,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Donaldson by 4.8% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 19,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the second quarter valued at $1,021,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the second quarter valued at $242,000. 77.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

