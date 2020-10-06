Drax Group Plc (LON:DRX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Drax Group Plc (LON:DRX) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 338 ($4.42).

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DRX. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Drax Group from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 280 ($3.66) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Drax Group in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Drax Group from GBX 375 ($4.90) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th.

Shares of Drax Group stock traded up GBX 1.58 ($0.02) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 281.18 ($3.67). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,027,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,173,808. Drax Group has a one year low of GBX 118.90 ($1.55) and a one year high of GBX 364.60 ($4.76). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 275.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 234.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.88, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.77.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th were given a GBX 6.80 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 20th. Drax Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -107.38%.

In other Drax Group news, insider Andy Skelton bought 60,902 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 272 ($3.55) per share, for a total transaction of £165,653.44 ($216,455.56).

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and supply of electricity. The company operates through three segments: Power Generation, Pellet Production, and B2B Energy Supply. It produces low carbon and renewable electricity; and provides system support services to the grid from a portfolio of biomass, hydro, gas, and coal technologies.

