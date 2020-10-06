Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Sets New 12-Month High at $106.07

Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $106.07 and last traded at $105.88, with a volume of 9488 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $105.09.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ETN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Eaton in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Eaton in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eaton currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.39.

Get Eaton alerts:

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.80. The company has a market cap of $42.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 12.73%. Eaton’s revenue was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. PLC will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 40,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.01, for a total value of $4,136,505.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 151,834 shares in the company, valued at $15,488,586.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.98, for a total transaction of $5,099,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 150,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,336,160.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,597 shares of company stock valued at $9,550,626 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ETN. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in Eaton by 5.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 78,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,102,000 after buying an additional 3,931 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Eaton by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 6,729 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in Eaton by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 356,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,673,000 after buying an additional 20,700 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Eaton by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,348,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $415,490,000 after buying an additional 1,070,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP lifted its position in Eaton by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 196,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,269,000 after buying an additional 11,823 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

About Eaton (NYSE:ETN)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

Read More: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.