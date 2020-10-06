Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) Receives $84.42 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and fifteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $84.42.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EW shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

In other news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 10,698 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total value of $859,905.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 374,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,076,668.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Robert W.A. Sellers sold 21,540 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.60, for a total value of $1,779,204.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 48,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,006,760.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 400,213 shares of company stock worth $30,837,231 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 410.1% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,413 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 195.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 111,390 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,698,000 after purchasing an additional 73,690 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth $2,384,000. Atom Investors LP grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 4,369 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 180.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,206 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 24,569 shares in the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE EW opened at $80.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $49.83 billion, a PE ratio of 68.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.21. Edwards Lifesciences has a 1-year low of $51.51 and a 1-year high of $87.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $925.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.90 million. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 17.21%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.