Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Price Target Increased to $130.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ESTC has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Elastic in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a neutral rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Elastic from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Elastic from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Elastic from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elastic from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $122.65.

NYSE:ESTC opened at $113.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.07 and a beta of 0.97. Elastic has a 52 week low of $39.01 and a 52 week high of $117.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $104.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.55.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $128.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.94 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 30.94% and a negative return on equity of 25.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. Analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven Schuurman sold 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.76, for a total transaction of $78,570,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 14,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total transaction of $1,655,547.21. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,285,718.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,091,742 shares of company stock valued at $111,977,289. Company insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ESTC. FMR LLC raised its stake in Elastic by 4.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,525,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,125,000 after purchasing an additional 353,749 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its stake in Elastic by 37.7% during the first quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 5,783,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584,033 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Elastic by 21.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,374,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,406,000 after purchasing an additional 783,292 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Elastic by 29.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,134,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,108,000 after purchasing an additional 484,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valinor Management L.P. raised its stake in Elastic by 214.7% during the first quarter. Valinor Management L.P. now owns 1,117,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,341,000 after purchasing an additional 762,008 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic N.V. develops and delivers technology that enables users to search structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization.

