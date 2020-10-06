Electra (ECA) Market Cap Achieves $4.63 Million

Electra (CURRENCY:ECA) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. One Electra coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Electra has a market cap of $4.63 million and $8,928.00 worth of Electra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Electra has traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SpaceChain (SPC) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0996 or 0.00000928 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dcoin Token (DT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Electra Coin Profile

Electra is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 17th, 2017. Electra’s total supply is 29,576,859,721 coins and its circulating supply is 28,709,703,168 coins. The official message board for Electra is medium.com/@electrafoundation. Electra’s official website is electraproject.org. The Reddit community for Electra is /r/Electra_Currency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electra’s official Twitter account is @ElectracoinECA and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Electra

Electra can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

