Elevate Credit Inc (NYSE:ELVT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Elevate Credit Inc (NYSE:ELVT) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.83.

A number of research firms have commented on ELVT. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Elevate Credit in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Elevate Credit from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Elevate Credit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Elevate Credit from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th.

Get Elevate Credit alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Elevate Credit by 60.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,354 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Elevate Credit during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Elevate Credit by 132.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 39,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 22,700 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Elevate Credit during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in Elevate Credit by 67.6% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 40,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 16,520 shares during the period. 30.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ELVT opened at $2.66 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.90. Elevate Credit has a 12 month low of $0.89 and a 12 month high of $5.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.50 million, a PE ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 2.98.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.18. Elevate Credit had a return on equity of 24.93% and a net margin of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $117.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.38 million. On average, analysts forecast that Elevate Credit will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevate Credit Company Profile

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise installment loan and line of credit products; Elastic, a line of credit product; Sunny, an installment loan product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

Recommended Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Elevate Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevate Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.