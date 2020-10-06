Ellaism (ELLA) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $81.00

Ellaism (CURRENCY:ELLA) traded down 11.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 6th. Over the last seven days, Ellaism has traded down 43.3% against the US dollar. Ellaism has a total market cap of $33,131.04 and $81.00 worth of Ellaism was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ellaism coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $348.55 or 0.03255955 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00049512 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0985 or 0.00000920 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded down 35.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Ellaism

Ellaism (CRYPTO:ELLA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 11th, 2017. Ellaism’s total supply is 19,364,074 coins. Ellaism’s official Twitter account is @EllaismCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ellaism is /r/ellaism and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ellaism is board.ellaism.io. Ellaism’s official website is ellaism.org.

Ellaism Coin Trading

Ellaism can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellaism directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ellaism should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ellaism using one of the exchanges listed above.

