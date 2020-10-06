Elysian Hits One Day Volume of $286,641.00 (ELY)

Elysian (CURRENCY:ELY) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. Elysian has a market capitalization of $66,319.39 and approximately $286,641.00 worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Elysian has traded down 10.7% against the US dollar. One Elysian token can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Elysian alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001389 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00020220 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00042789 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004523 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00006578 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009330 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $519.29 or 0.04843817 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00057296 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Elysian

Elysian (CRYPTO:ELY) is a token. Its launch date was June 4th, 2018. Elysian’s total supply is 260,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,966,210 tokens. The official message board for Elysian is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely. The Reddit community for Elysian is /r/Elysian_ELY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Elysian’s official Twitter account is @Elysian_ELY and its Facebook page is accessible here. Elysian’s official website is elycoin.io.

Elysian Token Trading

Elysian can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elysian should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elysian using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Elysian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elysian and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.