Elysium (ELS) Price Tops $0.0001

Elysium (CURRENCY:ELS) traded 94% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 6th. Elysium has a total market cap of $1,192.00 and $203.00 worth of Elysium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elysium coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Elysium has traded 95.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.85 or 0.00429327 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00011360 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000038 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003588 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000432 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002811 BTC.

Elysium Coin Profile

Elysium is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 4th, 2017. Elysium’s total supply is 14,353,438 coins. Elysium’s official Twitter account is @Elysium_coin.

Elysium Coin Trading

Elysium can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elysium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elysium using one of the exchanges listed above.

