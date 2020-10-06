Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Given Buy Rating at Cowen

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Cowen in a report released on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

EMR has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $64.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. TheStreet upgraded Emerson Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.44.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

NYSE:EMR opened at $67.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Emerson Electric has a 12-month low of $37.75 and a 12-month high of $78.38.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 11.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Emerson Electric will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 181,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,894,000 after acquiring an additional 24,528 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 32,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 6,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. 72.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.