Enigma (ENG) 24 Hour Volume Tops $2.51 Million

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded down 7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 6th. Enigma has a market capitalization of $44.44 million and approximately $2.51 million worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Enigma has traded down 0.9% against the dollar. One Enigma token can currently be bought for $0.59 or 0.00005548 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $67.63 or 0.00631771 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00007129 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00030095 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $296.97 or 0.02774135 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000098 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000719 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Enigma Profile

Enigma is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,836,171 tokens. Enigma’s official message board is forum.enigma.co. The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here. Enigma’s official website is enigma.co.

Buying and Selling Enigma

Enigma can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enigma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Enigma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

