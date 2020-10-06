Enjin Coin Price Hits $0.15 on Major Exchanges (ENJ)

Enjin Coin (CURRENCY:ENJ) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 6th. In the last seven days, Enjin Coin has traded down 11.5% against the US dollar. One Enjin Coin token can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00001380 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Enjin Coin has a total market cap of $121.07 million and approximately $5.98 million worth of Enjin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Enjin Coin alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001390 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00020259 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00042791 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00006642 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009358 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $518.95 or 0.04856152 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00057150 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00032381 BTC.

About Enjin Coin

Enjin Coin (CRYPTO:ENJ) is a token. Its genesis date was October 2nd, 2017. Enjin Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 821,201,679 tokens. Enjin Coin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Enjin Coin is enjin.io. The Reddit community for Enjin Coin is /r/EnjinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Enjin Coin Token Trading

Enjin Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enjin Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enjin Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Enjin Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Enjin Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Enjin Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.