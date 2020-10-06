Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Price Target Increased to $109.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Mizuho from $100.00 to $109.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.00% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Entergy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Entergy from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Entergy from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Entergy from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.53.

Shares of Entergy stock opened at $104.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Entergy has a 12 month low of $75.19 and a 12 month high of $135.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $97.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.50.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.11. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 11.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Entergy will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETR. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 27,001.5% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,848,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $265,608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838,127 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in Entergy in the 1st quarter valued at $119,365,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Entergy in the 2nd quarter valued at $102,018,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Entergy by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,219,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $117,605,000 after buying an additional 473,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Entergy by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,930,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $181,431,000 after buying an additional 425,691 shares in the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

