EOS (EOS) Reaches Market Cap of $2.35 Billion

EOS (CURRENCY:EOS) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 6th. In the last week, EOS has traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar. EOS has a market cap of $2.35 billion and approximately $1.89 billion worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EOS coin can currently be purchased for about $2.51 or 0.00023429 BTC on popular exchanges including ChaoEX, Liqui, Coinrail and YoBit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get EOS alerts:

Ark (ARK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002525 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000150 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 29.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

EOS Coin Profile

EOS (CRYPTO:EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,023,350,534 coins and its circulating supply is 936,650,523 coins. EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for EOS is eos.io.

EOS Coin Trading

EOS can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Vebitcoin, Livecoin, CoinBene, Neraex, BitFlip, Zebpay, IDCM, WazirX, Kraken, Coinone, CPDAX, Binance, Exrates, DigiFinex, RightBTC, Kucoin, Fatbtc, QBTC, DOBI trade, Bilaxy, GOPAX, OEX, OKEx, LBank, Upbit, Instant Bitex, Tidebit, Coinrail, CoinExchange, ZB.COM, BigONE, Liqui, Hotbit, Bithumb, ABCC, Kuna, Bitbns, HitBTC, Coinsuper, Mercatox, Rfinex, Huobi, Tidex, CoinTiger, ChaoEX, Bibox, Cryptopia, Bitfinex, Cobinhood, Exmo, Cryptomate, COSS, Bit-Z, YoBit, CoinEx, Gate.io, Poloniex, Koinex, DragonEX, EXX, Ovis, BtcTrade.im, BitMart, IDAX, TOPBTC, BCEX, Coinbe, OpenLedger DEX, C2CX, Coindeal and OTCBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.