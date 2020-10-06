Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.67.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EQH shares. TheStreet raised shares of Equitable from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Equitable from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Equitable in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Equitable from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Equitable by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,726,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,298,000 after purchasing an additional 788,480 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Equitable by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,938,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,730,353 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Equitable by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 16,675,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,674,000 after purchasing an additional 160,029 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Equitable by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,752,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,822,000 after purchasing an additional 735,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equitable by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,837,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601,064 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EQH traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.87. 24,703 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,631,127. The firm has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -330.11 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.58. Equitable has a 1 year low of $9.89 and a 1 year high of $27.30.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.13. The company had revenue of ($2,530.00) million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 180.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Equitable will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

