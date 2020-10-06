Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for VF Corp’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:VFC)

VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) – Equities researchers at Wedbush raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of VF in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 5th. Wedbush analyst C. Svezia now forecasts that the textile maker will earn $1.13 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.09. Wedbush also issued estimates for VF’s FY2022 earnings at $2.63 EPS.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The textile maker reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $975.49 million. VF had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 3.46%. VF’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Pivotal Research increased their price target on VF from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. TheStreet raised VF from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on VF from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on VF from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on VF from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.29.

VFC stock opened at $74.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.13. VF has a 1 year low of $45.07 and a 1 year high of $100.25.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of VF by 84.8% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of VF by 298.4% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 498 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of VF by 175.5% in the second quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 551 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of VF in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of VF by 27.4% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

In other VF news, Director W Alan Mccollough sold 9,501 shares of VF stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total value of $637,327.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,829,405.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. VF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.64%.

VF Company Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

