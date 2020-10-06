Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) Declares $0.21 Quarterly Dividend

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 8th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share on Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 7th.

Ethan Allen Interiors has increased its dividend by 20.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Ethan Allen Interiors has a payout ratio of 161.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Ethan Allen Interiors to earn $0.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 88.4%.

ETH stock opened at $14.40 on Tuesday. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 52-week low of $8.38 and a 52-week high of $20.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $360.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.45 and a beta of 1.24.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.39. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 1.51%. The firm had revenue of $91.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ethan Allen Interiors will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Ethan Allen Interiors from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. ValuEngine cut Ethan Allen Interiors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Ethan Allen Interiors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in North America, Asia, the Middle East, and Europe. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accents and other items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

