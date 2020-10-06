Ethereum Classic Price Hits $5.11 on Top Exchanges (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (CURRENCY:ETC) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 6th. Ethereum Classic has a total market cap of $594.43 million and approximately $696.28 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be bought for approximately $5.11 or 0.00047742 BTC on exchanges including CoinEx, Liquid, Stocks.Exchange and Poloniex. In the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $346.51 or 0.03236966 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000939 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 56% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Coin Profile

Ethereum Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 116,313,299 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is /r/EthereumClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org.

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

Ethereum Classic can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exmo, CoinTiger, Bitfinex, LBank, CoinEx, Ovis, Gate.io, Stocks.Exchange, YoBit, CPDAX, Bitsane, Gatehub, HitBTC, BitForex, BtcTrade.im, Bithumb, Bittrex, CoinBene, BTC Markets, Indodax, Bitbns, C-CEX, OKEx, C2CX, BCEX, Crex24, CoinExchange, Coinbase Pro, Kucoin, RightBTC, Koineks, Liquid, Korbit, LiteBit.eu, CoinEgg, Coinhub, Cryptopia, BTC Trade UA, ABCC, ZB.COM, Coinnest, EXX, Upbit, Huobi, HBUS, Coinroom, ChaoEX, Coinsuper, OKCoin International, Coinone, QBTC, FCoin, Poloniex, Bibox, Cryptomate, Coinut, Binance, Bit-Z, Exrates, Instant Bitex, BTC-Alpha, Kraken and BigONE. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

