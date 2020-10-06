Ethos Market Cap Achieves $2.65 Million (ETHOS)

Ethos (CURRENCY:ETHOS) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 6th. One Ethos token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0272 or 0.00000361 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethos has a total market cap of $2.65 million and approximately $482,296.00 worth of Ethos was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ethos has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001392 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00020280 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00043220 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00006553 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009373 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $520.27 or 0.04875297 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00057483 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00032865 BTC.

Ethos Token Profile

Ethos (ETHOS) is a token. It launched on June 27th, 2017. Ethos’ total supply is 222,295,208 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,621,898 tokens. The official website for Ethos is www.ethos.io. Ethos’ official Twitter account is @Ethos_io.

Ethos Token Trading

Ethos can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

