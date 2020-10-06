EUNO Trading Down 10.7% Over Last Week (EUNO)

EUNO (CURRENCY:EUNO) traded down 14% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 6th. One EUNO coin can now be purchased for about $0.0241 or 0.00000225 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, EUNO has traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar. EUNO has a market capitalization of $931,833.91 and $16.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.28 or 0.01010511 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000675 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000014 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EUNO Profile

EUNO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 40,450,774 coins and its circulating supply is 38,648,567 coins. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. EUNO’s official website is www.euno.co. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling EUNO

EUNO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using U.S. dollars.

